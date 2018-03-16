Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jump aboard Kingsley Players’ magic carpet for a journey to the Arabian Nights, performed by youngsters from the youth theatre on Saturday, March 24.

The play, by Dominic Cooke, starts with a young girl Deena choosing a bedtime story for her sister Shara to read to her. She selects Arabian Nights and as Shara reads, the stories come to life in her bedroom.

We meet Shahrazad who marries King Shahrayar, but he vows to kill his new queen the next day. However, Shahrazad has an extraordinary gift for storytelling and weaves an exotic array of tales and characters.

On her side are Ali Baba, Es-Sindibad the Sailor and Princess Parizade - adventurers in strange and magical worlds populated by giant beasts, talking birds, devilish ghouls and crafty thieves.

But will her silver-tongued stories be enough to enchant her husband and save her life?

Youth leader and production director Jake Powell said: “We have an enthusiastic cast of over 20 children and young people, aged seven to 18, who bring this enchanting story to life.

“We have several new members joining us for this production. The youth theatre group has been operating for less than two years but it’s very encouraging we are going from strength to strength.”

Arabian Nights will be performed twice on Saturday, March 24 at Kingsley Community Centre at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked in advance through the website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk or by ringing the box office on 07724 892154.