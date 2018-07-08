Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Wales audiences are making the most of the chance to see actors of the calibre of Katherine Parkinson and Richard Harrington in a new play by acclaimed writer Laura Wade before it transfers to London's National Theatre following its three week run at Theatr Clwyd.

It's fight for a ticket time as crowds pack the Emlyn Williams Theatre and they have the chance to do so because Wade has long wanted to work with the venue's artistic director Tamara Harvey who takes the helm for this high concept comedy with surprisingly hidden depths.

This was proven by the Saturday matinee I attended which exactly coincided with England's World Cup quarter-final triumph against Sweden but there was barely a spare seat to be had - and not a single member of the audience could be spotted checking their mobile phone to keep track of the score!

Which is only to be expected because Wade's play takes hold of your attention and mercilessly refuses to let go.

(Image: ugc tnw)

Let's deal with that high concept first: Judy (Parkinson) and Johnny (Harrington) are living the perfect 50s existence, he the breadwinner, she the housewife, in their ideal home which seemingly meets their every need. It is only at the end of the opening scene when Judy whips out a laptop that one realises they are actually living in 2018!

One of the many cleverly observed themes running throughout Wade's play is the desperate nostalgic desire many have for a simpler time which is why Judy has turned her back on a finance career and is apparently blissfully happy at being at the door every evening to greet her lord and master, slippers at the ready.

Sadly, though, this paradise is in danger of being lost as financial pressures, suspected infidelities and the realisation that Johnny may not be as devoted to their social experiment as Judy believes threatens to force both of them back into the 21st century whether they like it or not.

After the light-hearted opening, the descent into darker territory comes as a bit of a shock and one reaches the halfway point a little dismayed, not least because the outstanding Parkinson and Harrington so skilfully develop two characters you are rooting for almost straight away and their prospects for long-term happiness do not seem rosy.

If there is any sense of disappointment in this, it is all dispelled in a magnificent second half where the highlight is undoubtedly the scene-stealing Sian Thomas as Judy's trendy and whip-smart mother Sylvia who embarks on a diatribe against what it was actually like to live in the 50s that is hysterically funny, sharply written and beautifully delivered.

(Image: UGC)

Inevitably with such a set-up, gender politics plays a big part in proceedings to ensure this is a play that has a lot to say about life in 2018 especially through the sexist behaviour of Marcus (Barnaby Kay), the husband of Judy's best friend Fran (Kathryn Drysdale).

But you also have the corporate ruthlessness of Johnny's alluring new female boss Alex, superbly played by Sara Gregory who manages to pose a threat to both Johnny's professional future through her business decisions and to his marriage because he cannot help admitting how attracted he is to her.

All of this provides such uncertainty as to the outcome that it becomes a genuine edge of the seat drama but Wade does not let us down by providing us with an ending that is likely to send everyone on their way feeling satisfied and relieved.

It's impossible to discuss this production without mentioning Anna Fleischle's stunning set design which has the equivalent of a giant dolls' house dominating the Emlyn Williams Theatre which means you can often have action taking place in two or three different rooms at once.

And there is a delightful conceit on the part of director Harvey by having Drysdale and Kay provide some stunning 50s dance moves to the ever present soundtrack of hits from that decade in between many of the scenes that adds a wonderful extra dimension to one's enjoyment.

Home, I'm Darling can seen seen at Theatr Clwyd in Mold until July 14. Contact the box office on on 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com but be quick as there is low availability for all remaining performances.