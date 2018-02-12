Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hollyoaks star Jessica Forest is heading for Chester to star in new play Chip Shop Chips at St Mary’s Creative Space.

Playwright Becky Prestwich has created a funny and nostalgic new tale of love over fish and chips and some Northern soul.

The production will be at St Mary’s Creative Space on Thursday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

It’s the grand reopening of Booth’s Fish & Chip Shop. Eric has returned home, more than 40 years after he left, and it’s time for a fresh start. But old flame Christine has other ideas.

(Image: UGC)

Transported back to a time of chippy teas and Northern Soul, there’s unfinished business for these old lovers. Watching teenage love stumble as hapless Lee make a pass at the beautiful Jasmine, is it all just history repeating?

Focusing on love at different ages and celebrating the nation’s favourite food, Chip Shop Chips is an immersive love story set in a chippy. Every audience will receive a fish and chips meal at the performance.

Chip Shop Chips is being staged by Manchester theatre company Box of Tricks, a new writing theatre company committed to developing and producing the best new work around; discovering, nurturing and promoting the next generation of playwrights.

Recent successes include the award-winning production of Lizzie Nunnery’s Narvik and Ella Carmen Greenhill’s acclaimed Plastic Figurines.

(Image: UGC)

Former Hollyoaks actress Jessica enjoyed a successful 2017 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with her double act show Trolley Girls. She is currently working on a solo show for next summer.

Becky Prestwich is a North West based writer for stage and screen. She writes regularly for both Doctors and Holby City.

She was part of the prestigious BBC TV Drama Writer’s Programme 2016 and currently has an original TV drama series under option with Lime Pictures.

Her site-specific play Under the Market Roof was recently produced by Junction 8 Theatre Company on Chorley Market.

Her first full length play, Streetlights and Shadows, was produced by Box of Tricks at the White Bear Theatre and her second, Letting in Air, at the Old Red Lion.

She has also written two afternoon dramas for BBC Radio 4 – Chopping Onions (which starred Maureen Lipman) and Aliyah. Previously, Becky worked in theatre participation as the Young People’s Programme Leader at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester.

Director Adam Quayle said: “I can’t wait to tuck in to Chip Shop Chips’ second helping! Following the huge success of the first tour in 2016, where we sold out every performance, and entertained audiences across the North, I’m incredibly excited about taking the show further afield and engaging new audiences across the UK.

“Chip Shop Chips is a special show and not your usual theatre experience: audiences enjoy a chippy tea, Northern Soul music with a side order of top quality theatre in venues at the heart of local communities.

“It’s a great night out, with audiences young and old engaging in two love stories with a big heart. We can’t wait to head back out on the road and take Chip Shop Chips to pubs, market halls, libraries, community centres and village halls nationwide.”

The production is the fifth national touring show for Manchester-based Box of Tricks, a theatre company that champions the next generation of playwrights.

Tickets for Chip Shop Chips are priced at £13 and can be obtained by visiting stmaryscreativespace.co.uk/