Musical fans can expect a big, bold and beautiful spectacle when the acclaimed production of Hairspray rolls into the Liverpool Empire from April 16 to 21.

The much-loved musical comedy will star ITV comedy legend Normal Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and Layton Williams as Seaweed. Matt Rixon returns to the role of Edna Turnblad and newcomer Rebecca Mendoza makes her professional debut as Tracy Turnblad.

The story takes place in 1962 Baltimore, where Tracy Turnblad – a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart – is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way on to national TV. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards.

The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also opened in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical’s phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Performance Information:

Monday, April 16 – Saturday, April 21 at Liverpool Empire Theatre.

Mon – Sat evenings at 7.30pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets from £12 in person at the box office or £13 online/phone (fees apply to online & telephone ticket sales).

The ticketline is 0844 871 3017 or visit www.atgtickets.com/liverpool .