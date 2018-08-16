Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire retirement village has shown its support for the regional arts scene by sponsoring a renowned Chester theatre.

Gifford Lea – Inspired in Cheshire, in Tattenhall, has teamed up with Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, one of the country’s best-loved open air theatres.

James Cobb, sales and marketing director for Inspired Villages, said: “Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre is known for its wonderful, captivating productions, performed outdoors in the glorious setting of Grosvenor Park.

“People travel from across the region to watch the productions, and our residents at Gifford Lea are lucky to have the venue within easy reach.

“It makes for an enjoyable and memorable outing with their friends or family.”

Since 2010 the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre has been delighting theatre-lovers.

It regularly plays to sold-out audiences across the summer, who flock to the park in Chester to watch the outdoor productions while enjoying picnics and fizz.

The venue even reserves some of its performances for the over-60s.

James added: “Theatre enriches the lives of young and old, from all walks of life, and it’s important that it’s given the support it deserves.

“For today’s retirees, a trip to the theatre is one of their favourite pastimes.

“It’s great that the venue includes exclusive performances of their shows just for the over-60s.

“We’re proud to be sponsoring the theatre and look forward to more of its exciting productions.”

Produced by Storyhouse, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre has a packed programme featuring Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest plus Swallows and Amazons.

Kate Mylchreest, head of development at Storyhouse, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of Inspired Gifford Lea.

“Partnerships with local businesses play a crucial role in helping us to stage the successful productions we’re known for, year after year.”

To find out more about Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre or to book tickets, visit http://www.grosvenorparkopenairtheatre.co.uk/