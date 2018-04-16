Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New stage musical Summer Holiday is touring the UK from May 2018, with the famous red double-decker bus making its first stop at the Liverpool Empire and eventually stopping at Storyhouse in Chester from September 11-15.

Based on the iconic 1960s film of the same name, starring Cliff Richard and The Shadows, Summer Holiday will include all of the number one hits from the movie, plus some additional Cliff Richard classics.

Taking on the lead role of Don is singer-songwriter Ray Quinn who shot to fame as the runner-up in ITV1’s The X Factor in 2006.

This sparked a music and stage career with his debut album Doing it My Way entering the charts at Number 1, and quickly gaining platinum status.

Ray is perhaps best known of late for ‘doing the double’ on ITV1’s hugely successful show Dancing on Ice, winning for the first time in 2009, and then again on Dancing on Ice: Champion of Champions in 2014.

Ray’s theatre credits include Danny Zuko in Grease (West End), Dirty Dancing (West End), Legally Blonde (UK Tour) and most recently, The Wedding Singer (UK tour).

Sophie Matthew plays runaway singer Barbara, with Taryn Sudding taking on the role of Stella, her controlling fame-hungry mother.

Sophie is best known for playing the role of Sarah in Our House (UK tour), and also played the role of Ginny in Humans (Channel 4).

Taryn Sudding played Angie in the 1997 production of Summer Holiday.

She is most well-known for playing Bombalurina in Cats across the world over a 14-year period, including in the original South African production.

Other notable roles include Grace Farrell in Annie (South African Production), and Elsa in The Sound of Music (SA and international tour).

Billy Roberts (Steve), Joe Goldie (Edwin) and Rory Maguire (Cyril) play Don’s fellow London Transport mechanics.

Billy Roberts is best known for playing Emmo in Our House (UK tour); Joe Goldie’s credits include playing Scooby-Doo in Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries (London Palladium; UK arena tour) and Rory Maguire played Peter Pan/Ensemble in Shrek The Musical (UK and Ireland tour), and 2nd cover Pepper in Mamma Mia! (UK tour).

Gabby Antrobus (Mimsie), Alice Baker (Alma) and Laura Marie Benson (Angie) play girl singing group Do-Re-Mi!.

Gabby was in the ensemble for Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down Five To Go, choreographed by Arlene Phillips at the O2 arena, and broadcast around the world.

Other credits include Dirty Dancing (UK Tour) and most recently Olga Mara/ensemble in Singin’ In The Rain Revival (Theatre Musical de Paris-Chatelet).

Alice Baker is best known for playing Gloria and Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK tour).

Alice also played Baby in Secret Cinema’s production of Dirty Dancing. Laura Marie Benson is best known for playing Alice and Miss Flannery in Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK tour).

The cast is completed by Hannah Barr (Female Ensemble), Becky Bassett (Female Character), Caroline Bateson (Resident Choreographer); William Beckerleg (Male Character); Adam Crossley (Male Ensemble, Dance Captain); Sam Gallacher (Male Ensemble); Leanne Groutage (Female Ensemble) and Matt Trevorrow (Male Ensemble).

Summer Holiday tells the story of Don and his fellow London Transport mechanics as they journey together in a red double-decker bus through Paris, the Alps, Italy and Greece.

Along the way they pick up a girl singing group and a young American pop star who is on the run from her domineering mother.

This hit-filled musical features many of the biggest songs of the Sixties including In the Country, Summer Holiday, Travellin’ Light, Bachelor Boy, Move It, Living Doll, The Young Ones and On the Beach.

Tickets for Summer Holiday are on sale now and can be purchased at www.summerholidaythemusical.co.uk or at storyhouse.com.