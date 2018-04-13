Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actors in a market town are to whisk their audience around the world.

Frodsham Players are taking to the stage again this month (April) with a ‘dazzling’ production of Around the World in 80 Days.

Adapted by American playwright Laura Eason, from the original book by Jules Verne, the show tells the story of the fabulously wealthy Victorian gentleman Phileas Fogg who wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Along with his hapless valet, Passepartout, Fogg sets out on a journey that takes him through the misty back streets of London to the Indian subcontinent and the wild west of America as they race against time on a dizzying succession of trains, boats, sleighs and elephants.

The play had its professional premiere in London in 2015 and recently completed a sell out tour of venues across the UK.

Iain Bennett makes his debut as director and the show stars David Varley as Fogg, Ian Lancaster as Passepartout, Andy Bainbridge as Inspector Fix and Carrie Bennett-Brown as Mrs Aouda.

The Players say: “The show promises to be a hit with young and old alike and will bring smiles and laughter to the whole family.”

Around the World in 80 Days will be performed in St Laurence Church, Frodsham from Wednesday, April 18 to Saturday, April 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from Dandelion on Church Street, Frodsham, the box office at 07754 455809 or www.frodshamplayers.com price £10 adult and £8 concessions.