Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Television star Adam Thomas will play the role of ‘The Hollywood Producer’ when Nativity! the Musical comes to the Liverpool Empire later this year.

Adam is best known for starring in ITV’s Emmerdale as Adam Barton a role he has played since 2009. Adam previously starred in BBC one’s Waterloo Road where he played Donte Charles for three years. Nativity! The Musical marks Adam’s stage debut.

The producers of the smash-hit show are also thrilled to announce the return of Simon Lipkin as the hilarious ‘Mr Poppy’ after delighting critics and audiences in the show last year.

Scott Garnham will play ‘Mr Maddens’ and Ashleigh Gray will play ‘Jennifer Lore’. Joining them will be Andy Barke , Andy Brady, Jamie Chapman, Jemma Churchill, Gary Davis, Kade Ferraiolo, Ashleigh Graham, Helena Pipe and Oscar Conlon-Morrey .

Simon Lipkin played ‘Nicky’ and ‘Trekkie Monster’ in the original London cast of “Avenue Q” at the Noël Coward Theatre. His other West End credits include “Guys and Dolls” at the Phoenix Theatre, ‘Lonny’ in the original London cast of “Rock of Ages” and ‘Barlow’ in “I Can’t Sing” at the London Palladium. Simon will also star in Nativity Rocks’ the fourth film in the Nativity series which is released in November.

Scott Garnham’s previous theatre credits include the UK Tour of ‘Billy Elliot The Musical’ and the West End productions of ‘Les Misérables’ at the Queen’s Theatre and ‘I Can’t Sing’ at the London Palladium.

Ashleigh Gray is most known for playing the leading role, ‘Elphaba’ in “Wicked” in the West End and on UK Tour. Her other theatre credits include “Vanities” and “Cool Rider”.

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’ve decided to mount a musical version! Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true.

Featuring all of your favourite sing-a-long songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment . Nativity! the Musical promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family.

The adult company are joined by the following children aged 9 – 12 from across the Midlands as the pupils of ‘St Bernadette’s School’; Ami Bakayoko , Evie Bennell-Low , Niamh Brady, Demi Delord, Joseph Duffy, Tommy Gallagher , Alexander Hogg , Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Betsy Jiggins, Ben Lee, Marlie Olivia Love, Harry Martin , Joshua Millard-Lloyd , Jasmine McKenna , Amy-Louise Mulhall, Celie Newman , Gerald Ngwenya , Lyla Peters , Katelyn-Janet Rollason , Aston Sidwell , Nicholas Vakis and Angeli Yunesse Sagala.

Following hugely successful open auditions, the following children from the Liverpool area will star as students of ‘Oakmoor School’ Gracie Booth, Elizabeth Nelson, Zara Baptiste, Lewis Bhola, Tyana Millington, Riley White, Lochlan White, Lexy Dawbarn, Isla Curry, Porsha Hoyland Lau, Erin Rose Byrne, Charlie Wakefield, Libby Williams and Cameron Jones.

Written and Directed by Debbie Isitt with music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Debbie Isitt, Nativity! the Musical is choreographed by Andrew Wright , designed by David Woodhead , with lighting design by Tim Mitchell , sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

Nativity! the Musical comes to the Liverpool Empire from 31 October – 4 November.

Tickets priced from £12* are available from the box office, call 0845 871 3017 or visit atgtickets.com/Liverpool