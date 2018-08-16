Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ellesmere Port based youth drama group is celebrating winning not one but two coveted local awards in two months.

Based at the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road the Boaty Theatre Company has received the Cheshire West and Chester Community and Voluntary Arts Award in recognition of their work with children and young people and the Dee 106.3 Local Hero Award for Business of The Year.

Director Laura Jane Harris says the group is ‘delighted to have been nominated’ and ‘thrilled’ to win the awards which recognise their hard work and commitment to the community.

The company, which is open to newcomers between the ages of 13-25, is now set to team up with their sister company Chalice Productions off Ellesmere Port’s historic high street to launch their open air Shakespeare season with Twelfth Night at the National Waterways Museum.

Laura says: “Join the gang for these open-air productions set in the late ‘60s and enjoy an evening of fun, live theatre and music.”

Sadly, due to prolonged illness moving through the cast and crew recently, the scheduled performances for Rivacre Valley on Wednesday August 15 and Whitby Park on Thursday August 16 are going to have to be cancelled.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets for these events can use them for the performances at the boat museum or receive a refund.

The play will now be on stage at the National Waterways Museum on Friday, August 17 and Saturday, August 18 at 7pm.

Tickets £8, plus fees, are available from the boat museum on 0151 355 5017 or through https://canalrivertrust.org.uk, www.theboatytheatre.co.uk or via Eventbrite UK. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk.