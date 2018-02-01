Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters of Ellesmere Port’s Action Transport Theatre (ATT) have until Friday (February 2) to become part of the action and throw their weight behind a £3.37m bid to help secure its future.

The theatre is seeking the money from the new Northern Cultural Regeneration Fund through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS).

It would go towards a near £5m major improvement proposed for Whitby Hall in Whitby Park, the theatre’s home for the last 30 years.

If successful the project would see the locally listed heritage building become a high-quality arts and cultural centre creating artistic opportunities for up to 70,000 children, young people and their families every year.

To gain support the theatre is encouraging backers to become part of the action.

It says: “Help us gather 1,000 signatures by Friday. Whitby Hall is one decision away from being awarded life-changing funding from DCMS. We want you to add your support to our campaign.

“Right now decision-makers in government are deciding whether to give funding to transform Whitby Hall into the world-class cultural venue that Ellesmere Port deserves.

“The vital funding will create a fully accessible, public-facing venue with a bigger and better studio theatre and second space, open seven days a week to serve our community.

“We’ll be sending a letter to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Together we want to make sure that your voices are heard and let them know why Whitby Hall is such an important venue to people in our community.“

ATT adds: “Help us to continue changing lives in Ellesmere Port and giving local young people access to world-class theatre.

“It will take less than a minute and every signature helps our campaign to see Whitby Hall transformed.”

People can visit the theatre’s web site at www.actiontransporttheatre.org to find out how to help under ‘Whitby Hall Transformation’.

The bid, which has attracted support from prominent figures, was submitted by the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as its preferred option.

Cheshire West and Chester Council would back the scheme, drawn up through a partnership between the LEP, the borough council and the ‘highly respected’ theatre, by providing an additional £1.45m.

Christine Gaskell, LEP chairman, said: “This is a really strong bid to create a fantastic cultural legacy for Ellesmere Port building on the inspirational work of Action Transport Theatre as national leaders in arts and culture for children and young people.

“Securing an investment of this scale for the town would be a catalyst for the wider transformation of the town centre helping to attract further investment and engaging thousands of local residents in new arts and cultural activities.”

Justin Madders (Lab), MP for Ellesmere and Neston, said: “This bid is a fantastic opportunity for Ellesmere Port to transform its cultural offering and inspire and engage children, young people and their families in the arts and culture.

“We have lagged behind in arts and culture funding in this town for too long so I’m delighted that partners have joined together to recognise the huge potential of Whitby Hall and Action Transport Theatre as a key cultural asset.”