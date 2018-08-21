Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas comes but once a year but Ellesmere Port’s Action Transport Theatre (ATT) is already in gear for the festive fun.

The Whitby Hall based company has again teamed up with Liverpool’s Unity Theatre and also with disability arts organisation DaDaFest to put on Beauty and the Beast.

“Join us for one of the most wonderful stories ever told,” says ATT.

It is looking forward to offering a ‘highly theatrical and bold retelling’ of the beloved family tale.

The show will bring back the creative team behind previous festive treats from ATT like Little Red and the Big Bad Wolf, Rumplestiltskin and The Jungle Book.

“Children and grown-ups will be enchanted by ATT’s signature highly visual theatre, playful humour and delightful original music by Patrick Dineen,” it suggests.

“This is the Christmas show you don’t want to miss.”

Praise for previous shows has included ‘Pure magic’ and ‘A gift to children of all ages’.

Beauty and the Beast travels to Whitby Hall in January 2019 after a run at the Unity Theatre from November 30-January 5.

Described as ‘perfect for children aged 5+ and their families’ there will be five performances between Thursday, January 10 and Sunday, January 13. Tickets, price £8, are available through the ATT web site.