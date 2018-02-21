Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A specialist theatre company whose home is the historic boat museum on Ellesmere Port’s waterfront is about to put the town on the national stage.

Founded in 2010 and now teamed up with Chalice Productions just off the town’s high street, The Boaty Theatre Company is looking forward to the experience having been selected to be part of the National Theatre Connections Festival 2018.

A delighted artistic director Laura J Harris said at the time: “Being selected to take part in the National Theatre Connections Festival is an incredible achievement and a massive honour that will bring great opportunities both directly to the young people involved and to the wider area of the town besides.

“It will place Ellesmere Port securely on the map in terms of the creative and performing arts industry at a national level.”

Many of the young people who were among the founding members of Boaty have since graduated to become part of the Chalice Productions repertory company.

They have appeared in numerous productions, seasons and live performance events in both traditional theatres and ‘some wild and wonderful spaces’ according to Laura.

The company, aged 13 to 19, will be staging a brand new, original LGBT+ youth stage play Dungeness by award-winning professional playwright Chris Thompson, previously a social worker. Over the course of 12 years Chris worked in child protection, youth offending and young people’s sexual health.

A play about love, commemoration and protest, the ‘funny, moving and important’ drama involves a group of teenagers in a remote part of the UK where nothing ever happens.

In their shared, safe house, the group must decide how they want to commemorate an attack that happened to LGBT+ people in a country far away.

But how do they take to the streets and protest if they’re not ready to tell the world who they are?

Describing Boaty’s selection as ‘an acknowledgement of our excellence of practice’, Laura added: “National Theatre Connections is one of the UK’s largest celebrations of youth theatre.

“Plays are commissioned for and about young people from some of the best contemporary playwrights and are performed all over the UK and Ireland.”

Boaty will be on stage at the ‘delightfully picturesque and wonderfully historical’ National Waterways Museum at South Pier Road for the debut performances of the play on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24 at 7pm.

On Wednesday, February 28 they will be at Storyhouse in Chester city centre, again at 7pm, before transferring to The Crucible in Sheffield on Wednesday, March 21.

There they will perform alongside nine other companies, each presenting a different original youth play, to celebrate the northern leg of the National Theatre organised festival.

Laura concluded; “We are aware of the incredible honour we have won in being granted the opportunity to put take pat in the Connections Festival 2018 and to essentially put Ellesmere Port ‘on the map’ in terms of national recognition for excellence in youth theatre performance.

“We are determined to ensure that our representation of Dungeness is worthy of National Theatre association status in every aspect.”