A city centre theatre will echo to the sound of booing, hissing, laughter and cheering as Chester’s very own traditional family pantomime for 2017 gets under way with producers promising fun for all ages.

This year’s pantomime, Cinderella, staged once again by Tip Top Productions at the Forum Studio Theatre, boasts a fully professional cast and runs from Friday, December 8 2017 - Friday, January 5 2018.

Written by the founder and chair of Tip Top, Peter Swingler OBE, the show, which is suitable for all ages, will be jam packed with corny jokes, local references and well known pop songs together will lots of chances to boo, hiss and cheer as the magical story unfolds.

The cast includes familliar faces from previous Tip Top pantomimes including Jade Pritchard as Cinderella and Joe Woolford, as Prince Charming.

Jade and Joe both appeared in last year’s pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk to critical acclaim and are delighted to be back in Chester this panto season.

Joining Jade and Joe is popular local actor, the hilarious Dan Ellis as Buttons whilst Andrew Rawlinson-Heath, one half of Daisy the cow in last year’s pantomime, will be fully visible on stage this year as the Prince’s faithful servant Dandini whilst Cinderella’s fairy godmother, played by Julie Blagrove, will be waving her magic wand to make Cinder’s dreams come true.

No story of Cinderella would be complete without the horrid Ugly Sisters, who will be played for Tip Top by Kevin Dewsbury (Dame Trott in last year’s show) as Candy Hardup and Ethan Holmes who is making his Chester panto debut as Floss Hardup.

The panto will be directed for Tip Top by Steve Davies who said: “We are delighted to see the curtain rise on Chester’s very own traditional family friendly pantomime. “It’s great to be welcoming back some familiar faces as well as some new ones to our panto family.

“We are sure that our audiences are in for a magically festive time at The Forum Studio Theatre once again this year”.

Full details of Cinderella including performance dates and times can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.