One of Noel Coward’s most famous and enduring comedies is coming to Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

London Classic Theatre will present Private Lives from March 20-24 in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre.

The production stars Olivia Beardsley as Sibyl, Helen Keeley as Amanda, Gareth Bennett-Ryan as Elyot and Paul Sandys as Victor. Rachel Holmes-Brown plays Louise.

1930 Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda.

Champagne flows and the sea shimmers in the moonlight as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.

Full of razor-sharp wit and quick-fire dialogue, Private Lives is Noël Coward’s most popular and enduring stage comedy.

Extraordinarily written in only three days, Private Lives opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in August 1930 to packed houses. Since then, this charming comedy of manners has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences all over the world.

Noël Coward was one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century. His most notable plays include Hay Fever, Design for Living, Present Laughter and Blithe Spirit.

Launched as a touring company in April 2000, London Classic Theatre and its director Michael Cabot are renowned for touring high quality shows; classic and modern plays – a mix of the challenging and commercial, big titles and less well known.

The company are regular visitors to Theatr Clwyd where their recent shows include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Caretaker and Ghosts.

Tickets from £10. Call 01352 701521 or www.theatrclwyd.com.