Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children and young people are being urged to get involved with this year’s spectacular production of the Chester Mystery Plays.

Peter Leslie Wild and Deborah McAndrew, the director and writer of the production, are sending out an invitation to children and young people to join them and the community company on a magical journey.

The first step is to come along to one of the acting workshops on Saturday, January 20. Anyone who wants to be involved can be, but children must attend the workshop to be part of the production.

Young performers aged 7-11-years-old are invited to attend the acting workshop from 2-3.15pm. Young performers ages 12-16 are invited to attend the acting workshop from 3.45-5pm.

The workshops will take place at the University of Chester’s Queen’s Park Campus in the Churchill Building.

“My own mystery plays ‘career’ began at age 16,” said chairman of the Chester Mystery Plays, Jo Sykes. “It changed my life!”

Artistic director Peter Leslie Wild added: “We had some amazing child performers in the 2013 production – we’re looking forward to welcoming many of them back with, we hope, new performers as well.

“We will be offering some of them great speaking parts and all will have the chance to be a part of this fantastic community spectacle.”

Jo added: “I really would encourage any child or young person who is interested in theatre to get involved. It’s a fabulous introduction to the stage and such a brilliant experience – you’ll make memories and friends for life!”

For full details, contact Sam Cheadle on cmpadmin@chestermysteryplays.com.

All the performers in the plays are drawn from the community and all are volunteers.

Rehearsals for the production will start in February, with performances taking place in the nave of Chester Cathedral from June 27-July 14.

Tickets for the 2018 production of Chester Mystery Plays are now on sale at www.chestermysteryplays.com or by calling 01244 500959.