Leading amateur theatre company Tip Top Productions is looking for a male actor to play one of the lead roles in its upcoming production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

The Chester-based company is also on the hunt for three divas and other strong singers to join the ensemble cast for the lavish staging at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Tip Top will present Priscilla, a flamboyant musical, from June 6-9 with costumes by Charades who have just been awarded best regional/touring production costume design 2017 for their amazing Priscilla production costumes.

Casting has already opened for the four leading characters and the production team has cast three of them. However, producers are still in search of an actor aged from about 30 to early 40s to play Tick, a discontented drag queen but seen as the best in the business. Tick is the estranged husband of Marion and absent father to eight-year-old Benjamin, his journey from disillusionment to fulfilment through being reunited with his son is the central core of the story. The role was recently played by Jason Donovan in London and on tour to great critical acclaim.

The show’s director Peter Swingler OBE said “Tick’s playing age is early 30s to mid-40s and we are looking for someone who is a strong actor, dancer with a baritone – tenor voice and also the ability to lip synch. Some of Tick’s songs include McArthur Park, Go West, Always on My Mind and I Say a Little Prayer plus others. it really is a great opportunity to be part of what will be fantastic production.”

Rehearsals will take place in Chester and possibly Wrexham. If you are a potential Tick or you know an actor who might be interested please contact Peter by email at peters@tiptopproductions.co.uk.

Peter is also looking to cast The Divas – three female singers who need to be sassy and strong.

He said: “These women are probably key to the whole production as they lead the audience through some of the greatest hits of the last decades. All shapes and sizes are welcome but voices need to be brilliant in the disco-belt style. Supporting roles are as follows: Cynthia (playing age 20-39) showstopping number courtesy of ping pong balls, also to be a member of the ensemble. Shirley (playing age late 40s -mid 60s) great number and one excellent scene. Marion (playing age early 30s-mid 40s) also in ensemble pieces. Miss Understanding a male as a drag artist who needs to be able to deliver Tina Turner numbers and gets the show off to a brilliant start with her comedy. There are also a few more male parts which will be cast at a later date.

Auditions for the Divas and ensemble roles will take place on Sunday, January 21 at The Forum Studio Theatre, Chester with diva auditions starting at 10am followed by ensemble at 11am. Anyone interested in auditioning for the roles of the divas or as a member of the ensemble should contact Peter via email at peters@tiptopproductions.co.uk in the first instance stating that you intend to audition and for which role, including the ensemble.

Full details on all the roles up for grabs including audition pieces and booking information for the show are available at www.chestertheatre.co.uk .