An acclaimed play is to explode into life for one night only at Chester’s King’s School.

The performance, telling a deeply personal story of love and loss from writer/performer Bella Heesom and Olivier Award winning director Donnacadh O’Briain, is on stage at the Wrexham Road school on Thursday, April 26 following a national tour.

Bella Heesom’s bold writing debut My World Has Exploded A Little Bit explores the beauty and agony of confronting grief in an increasingly secular society.

The ‘darkly comic and unflinchingly honest play’ telling how she dealt with the deaths of her parents has been attracting five star reviews.

Part true story, part farcical performance lecture, the bittersweet show is described as a refreshing mix of tender intimacy, live music, hard-hitting philosophy and clownish silliness.

The show has a multimedia design by Elizabeth Harper featuring projected text and dreamlike animated sketches and is supported by an enchanting live piano score composed by Anna O’Grady.

It received critical and audience acclaim at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe before transferring to London’s Vault Festival, where it was highly commended and a national tour in 2017.

Beneath the comedy, said to be ‘as black as it comes’, is a heartfelt and heart breaking story, which is really connecting with audiences.

“I’ve been blown away by the response,” says Bella. “People laugh a lot and they cry a lot. I was so struck by the audience reaction to the first performance in

Edinburgh, that ever since then I’ve been offering hugs to everyone at the end of each show. A lot of people seem to really need it.”

The play will take place at the school’s Vanbrugh Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets, price £5, are available from kingschester.co.uk/whats-on/ or 01244 689527.