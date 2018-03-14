Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The story of a New York heiress whose dreams of performing at Carnegie Hall came true - even though she couldn’t sing! - is the subject of a play coming to a Chester venue this month.

Chester Little Theatre welcomes back White Cobra Productions with Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, a hilarious and heart-warming play by Peter Quilter for one night only on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm.

During a lifetime dedicated to performance and promotion of the great operas, New York heiress Florence Foster Jenkins achieved more than most of her rival divas, culminating in a sell-out concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The only problem was, Madame Jenkins was tone deaf, and couldn’t sing!

Her determination and tenacity won her admirers and Peter Quilter’s brilliant comedy shows how even the greatest of underdogs can overcome their detractors and realise their ambitions.

Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant recently starred in an Oscar nominated film, telling the story of Florence. Now award-winning theatre company White Cobra Productions brings the Olivier-nominated script to the stage of Chester Little Theatre as part of a national tour.

Born in 1868, Florence’s life in music saw her start performing in her early 40s and it wasn’t long until she was mixing with the rich and famous; Cole Porter rarely missed a concert.

White Cobra’s ambitious staging of the play takes us from Florence’s lavish 1940s New York apartment, via the Melotone recording studios, to Carnegie Hall itself.

The story starts with Madame Jenkins at home, accompanied by her English actor companion St Clair Byfield, and dotty, sherry-loving friend Dorothy who, together with Florence, are looking for a new pianist. Enter the unsuspecting Cosme McMoon and Florence’s greatest adventure begins.

Tickets are £11 and £10 concessions, available on-line at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or by telephone at TicketSource 0333 666 3366. Booking charges apply.

Chester Little Theatre is in Gloucester Street, Chester. Car parking is available at Brook Street car park, off St Anne Street, three minutes walk from the Little Theatre.