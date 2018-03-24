Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walking into the first company meeting for Chester Mystery Plays 2018 felt like entering a large family reunion.

Warm words and excitable greetings are exchanged across a very large room which barely fits this mammoth gathering.

Regardless of being the ‘newbie’ here I am welcomed and within a few minutes I understand that cake will often magically appear in rehearsals over the next few months.

Creativity and cake? I already feel quite at home.

I’ve always been interested by theatre that doesn’t take place in a, well, theatre. The performance of the Chester Mystery Plays around the centre of the city has always been enormously exciting and weighted in history.

I first learnt about the Mystery Plays in my first year at Bretton Hall as one of the first lectures we ever received. I was struck by two things - the volume of the company performing and the close proximity they had to the audience.

I remember the faces of public reacting to the action and it was clear that they also felt a part of the story.

Since venturing into the second month of rehearsals I have a greater understanding of how much this event is both valued and loved by those who are participating in it or plan to come to watch.

To me, the Chester Mystery Plays is like a family patchwork quilt. It is handed down from generation to generation on the understanding that it will be cared for and time taken to ensure that any new additions will be colourful and sewn together beautifully.

As assistant director I’m hoping to support this project in any way I can because if the first few rehearsals are anything to go by then it is clear that Cheshire is in for a treat!

The Chester Mystery Plays will be performed at Chester Cathedral from June 27-July 14 2018. Tickets are available from www.chestermysteryplays.com, by telephone 01244 500959 or in person at the Chester Cathedral box office.