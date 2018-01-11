Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester theatre company is hoping their first production of 2018 will help banish the post Christmas blues with a rip roaring comedy by one of the country’s best loved playwrights.

Improbable Fiction by Alan Ayckbourn is the first play in Chester Little Theatre’s line-up for 2018 and runs at the Gloucester Street venue from Saturday, January 13, Monday, January 15 to Saturday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Written by Ayckbourn in 2005, it premiered at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough to critical acclaim.

The production which sees the cast each playing multiple characters features a host of popular regulars including Mark Newman as Arnold, Jo Perry as Vivvi, Marian Newman as Grace as well as newcomer Richard Newton as Dudley.

Director Jane Barth said: “Improbable Fiction is one of Ayckbourn’s funniest works. It centres around a creative writing group of hopeful, would-be writers. It’s just before Christmas, threatening snow and the turn-out is not very good but those who arrive share their work, which is greeted with various levels of enthusiasm and indifference.

“As Arnold, the group’s host, says goodnight and starts to clear the coffee cups, he is suddenly plunged into darkness. Then, in wavering candlelight, a woman in Victorian dress comes towards him carrying a candle and a large knife! What happens next?”

Full details of Improbable Fiction can be found at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (booking charges apply).