A tragic love story set in 1830s Paris is to be played out in Chester and Frodsham.

Eastham-based Flat Pack Music, founded by conservatoire trained musicians in 2016, is bringing Puccini’s La Boheme to Chester and Frodsham promising ‘whether you are a fan of opera, musical theatre or classical music there will be something to enjoy’.

The company says its goal is to provide professional classical and operatic music to communities that, due to cost or location, would otherwise not have access to it. Their aim is to provide reasonably priced performances with a professional cast of singers.

It has been active providing concerts, musical themed events and operas staging Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte as its first opera.

La Boheme, their second opera, has seen the first outing for their new community chorus, part of Flat Pack Music’s aim to bring people together and to enrich their lives with new musical experiences.

Their summer tour will see La Boheme performed at venues including St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester on June 16 and in Frodsham Methodist Church on July 14, both at 7.30pm.

Flat Pack Music says it ‘aims to bring opera and classical music to the wider public in a fresh and original way that showcases not only the depth of the music but also the comedy and the drama in equal measure’.

“We want to present opera in a relaxed way that people can readily enjoy. We want newcomers to fall in love with the music, drama and excitement of opera and for old hands to enjoy a new take on old favourites,” it adds.

“We perform not for ourselves but for our audience. We want to put on a fantastic show that allows as many people as possible to see and enjoy it and hopefully seek out more opera or classical music in the future.”

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) from 07540 655749 or email flatpackmusicinfo@gmail.com.