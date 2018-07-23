Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smash-hit musical Rock of Ages is coming to the Liverpool Empire later this year with a familiar face taking on one of the roles.

Kevin Kennedy, who is probably best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street, will play nightclub manager and former rock impresario Dennis Dupree.

Rock of Ages is an LA love story lavished with more than 25 classic rock anthems from bands like Bon Jovi, Europe, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Poison and Journey.

The audience will lose themselves in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair.

This hilarious musical comedy features songs including We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by an awesome live band.

Now a global smash with extensive runs in London’s West End, on Broadway and in Las Vegas, the show has also been made in to a star-studded Hollywood movie.

Kevin’s West End theatre credits include Amos in Chicago and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre. He has played both Caractacus Potts and The Child Catcher in the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, becoming the first actor to have played both roles.

He has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Commitments and most recently Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends.

Kevin will be joined in Rock of Ages by Zoe Birkett as Justice, Jodie Steele as Sherrie, Luke Walsh as Drew, Lucas Rush as Lonny and Andrew Carthy as Franz.

Rock of Ages plays at the Liverpool Empire from Tuesday, October 23–Saturday, October 27. Tickets from £12.

To book visit the Empire’s box office, call 0844 871 3017 or buy online at atgtickets.com/Liverpool.