A brass band is set to hit the highlights as it stars in a stage play.

Final preparations are under way at Chester’s Tip Top Productions for the stage adaptation of the 1990s British film ‘Brassed Off’.

The film features the trials and tribulations of the members of a colliery band as their livelihoods and tradition are placed under threat.

Set in Yorkshire 10 years on from the miners’ strikes of the mid 80s the play tells the story of the Grimley Colliery Brass Band which is struggling to carry on in the face of the pit being recommended for closure and the band’s determination to get to the finals of the national championships at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

For the production the show will see the cast of experienced actors joined on stage by The City of Chester Brass Band whose own origins date back to the mid 19th century.

Speaking about the band’s performance, the play’s director Christine Dukes said: “No staging of ‘Brassed Off’ would be complete without the inclusion of a live brass band.

“Tip Top Productions are delighted that the cast will be joined live on stage by members of the very talented City Of Chester Brass Band to perform the memorable music which forms such an integral part of the play.”

Based on the film and adapted for the stage by Paul Allen from Mark Herman’s original screen play, the show will be staged by Tip Top at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester from Thursday, May 10 to Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 12.

Full details of ‘Brassed Off’ and other upcoming plays and events at The Forum Studio Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online or contact the box office on 01244 341296.