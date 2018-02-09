Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Multi award-winning Storyhouse in Chester have announced the 2018 summer season is now on sale.

A Little Night Music, Swallows and Amazons and The Crucible make up the season of home produced theatre at Storyhouse.

Alex Clifton, artistic director at Storyhouse, said: “Our company of more than 50 performers will present a season full of joy, passion and delight - which definitely offers something for everyone.

“A Little Night Music is one of the greatest musicals of the 20th century and will make for a gorgeous night out; Swallows and Amazons lit up my childhood and captures the best and wildest bits of all our school holidays; The Crucible is a political thriller that follows on brilliantly from our exhilarating production of Julius Caesar last summer.”

The season opens on May 5 with Stephen Sondheim’s multi award-winning A Little Night Music, featuring the song Send in the Clowns. It will run at Storyhouse until July 8.

Opening June 1, Arthur Ransome’s classic children’s tale of adventure and the great outdoors, Swallows and Amazons, arrives reimagined for Chester.

Completing Storyhouse’s season is Arthur Miller’s shattering tale of the Salem witch trials The Crucible from June 15 until July 7.

The productions will be performed by Storyhouse’s rep company of 31 actors, the largest outside of the National Theatre and the RSC.

Also performing will be eight musicians, a community chorus of 15 and two actors from Storyhouse and the University of Chester’s MA drama programme.

Find out more and book at storyhouse.com.