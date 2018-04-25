Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smash hit musical Annie is coming to Chester and Liverpool as part of a UK tour.

The musical – produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian – will run at Chester’s Storyhouse in March and at the Liverpool Empire in June next year.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

However, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for happiness.

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning new production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

Tickets for all performances go on sale on Tuesday, May 1.

(Image: Paul Coltas)

Chester Storyhouse

Monday, March 25 – Saturday, March 30, 2019

Tickets available from www.storyhouse.com .

Liverpool Empire Theatre

Monday, June 24 – Saturday, June 29, 2019

To book ,visit the Empire’s Box Office, call 0844 871 3017 or buy online at atgtickets.com/Liverpool .

Other UK tour dates include:

Manchester Opera House, February 9-16, 2019 www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, February 19-23, 2019 www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Bradford Alhambra, April 22-29, 2019, www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Llandudno Venue Cymru, May 13-18, 2019, www.venuecymru.co.uk