Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thrilling new touring production of one of the most iconic and powerful stories in American literature is coming to Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Written by Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck and based on his own experiences in the hungry 1920s, Of Mice and Men tells the story of George and Lennie, two migrant ranch workers who dream of owning their own ranch.

With nothing but the clothes on their back and a dream, the wily and bright George aspires to independence, to be his own boss and most importantly to be ‘somebody’.

Gentle giant Lennie aspires to be with George and join him in his Eden but, as the saying goes, the best laid schemes of mice and men often go awry.

(Image: UGC)

Set in the trying times of the Great Depression, when millions were forced to travel in search of a job and their dreams, Of Mice and Men is a powerful portrait of the American spirit and a heart-breaking testament to the bonds of friendship and what it means to be human.

Considered a challenging play, this brand-new production promises to bring to the stage a magical and imaginative story about trying to hold on to your dreams and friendships during fiercely tough times.

Of Mice and Men is directed by Guy Unsworth who said: “Of Mice and Men is one of the great American stories that has stood the test of time.

“It’s not only about the Great Depression in 1930s rural America but a timeless tale of loyalty and the struggles for survival in a cruel and competitive world.

(Image: UGC)

“For me, it is also one of the most beautiful stories ever told - both heart-warming and breaking at the same time.

“I fell in love with it when I studied it as a teenager, so it’s always been on my bucket list to direct, and when I mention the title, so many people have a great fondness for it too.”

Of Mice and Men can be seen in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre at Theatr Clwyd in Mold from Februarty 19-24.

The production stars Richard Keightley (The Mousetrap, St Martin’s Theatre) as George alongside Matthew Wynn (Hamlet, The Almeida; Measure for Measure, Young Vic) as Lennie.

They are joined on stage by Andrew Boyer (Candy), Cameron Robertson (Slim), Darren Bancroft (Carlson), Kevin Mathurin (Crooks), Harry Egan (Whit), Kamran Darabi Ford (Curley), Rosemary Boyle (Curley’s Wife), and Robert Ashe (The Boss).

Tickets from £10. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.