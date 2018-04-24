Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With lighter nights and warmer weather, what better time to indulge in a little summer-related entertainment courtesy of William Shakespeare.

The Lyric Hammersmith and Filter’s critically acclaimed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream comes to Theatr Clwyd in Mold for one week only from April 24-28.

Following successful runs in London, at The Royal Exchange in Manchester, the Brisbane Festival and Dublin Theatre Festival, this riotous interpretation of the Bard’s classic fantasy promises to be one of the most exciting and inventive Shakespeare productions of recent years.

This tale of young lovers and warring fairies is given a unique and irreverent twist in Sean Holmes’ dazzling production.

He said: “I hope that audiences everywhere will delight in its anarchy, its irreverence and its fun.”

Featuring original live music, Filter’s Dream is part rock gig, part exuberant joke and a show that simply fizzes with vitality.

The show is recommended for age 14 and upwards, with some strong language and mild sexual references.

Tickets from £10. Contact the box office on 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com .