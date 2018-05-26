Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the release of the latest Star Wars blockbuster Solo: A Star Wars Story hitting cinema screens this week, Spaceport in Wirral is giving fans of all ages the opportunity to enjoy close encounters with some of the most iconic characters from the film series.

The celebrated Sci-Fi Icons exhibition showcases one of the UK’s largest private collections of Stars Wars memorabilia, including life-sized models, replica costumes and props used by some of the most-loved characters, from Chewbacca and C-3PO to Yoda and Luke Skywalker.

And Star Wars fans don’t need to travel to a galaxy far, far away to see the display, which is on view at Spaceport at the Seacombe Ferry Terminal, in Wallasey.

Gary Evans from Mersey Ferries said: “The release of any new film in the Star Wars franchise always generates huge hype and excitement among fans, and the new Solo film is no different.

“We know a lot of fans love the chance to feel as though they’re part of the film, so a trip to Spaceport is a great way to do that, and some of the characters featured most prominently in the new Solo film are on display.

“The exhibition is a great day out for families and provides hours of entertainment for kids – and adults – of all ages.

“If parents are looking for a unique way to make memories this half term, a trip on the Mersey Ferry and a visit to Spaceport really brings to life the fascinating history around the Star Wars films.”

Open throughout the May half term, the Sci-Fi Icons exhibition also stages some of the most memorable scenes from the first six films in the series.

Visitors can enjoy sights from the Landspeeder Desert Scene, an Ewok Village and also a display of original Star Wars toys, which date back as far as 1977.

A family River Explorer and Spaceport ticket is priced at only £37 and is available for two adults and up to three children (ages five to 15).

The offer must be purchased online at least one day before a visit.

Purchased on the day, adult tickets for Spaceport are priced at £9.50.

For more information, opening times or to book tickets, call the Mersey Ferries ticket office on 0151 330 1003, visit any of Mersey Ferries terminals, the Mersey Ferries website at www.merseyferries.co.uk or visit the Spaceport website at www.spaceport.org.uk.