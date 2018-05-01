Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester has announced a double bill of fascinating chat this coming Autumn, when two household names appear at the venue on the same day.

Sir Michael Parkinson and Stacey Dooley can both be seen at Storyhouse on Sunday, October 14.

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson will be staged at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 14.

The show celebrates the life and career of a man who has interviewed more than 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st Centuries.

In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs, whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Earlier that day, the venue hosts An Afternoon with Stacey Dooley, the show starts at 2.30pm.

There will be a post event book signing.

In 2007, Stacey Dooley was a 20-something working in fashion retail.

She took part in the BBC series Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts which saw her live and work alongside Indian factory workers making clothes for the UK High Street.

This sparked her series of hugely popular investigations, establishing her as one of BBC3’s most celebrated presenters.

Through the course of her documentary making, Stacey has covered a wide-range of topics, from sex trafficking in Cambodia, to Yazidi women fighting back in Syria.

At the core of her reporting are incredible women in extraordinary and scarily ordinary circumstances – from sex workers in Russia, to victims of domestic violence in Honduras.

In her first book, On the Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back, Stacey draws on her encounters with these brave and wonderful women, using their experiences as a vehicle to explore issues at the centre of female experience.

Catch Stacey in this rare live appearance as she discusses everything from gender equality and domestic violence, to sex trafficking and sexual identity, weaving these global strands together in an exploration of what it is to be women in the world today.

Tickets are now on sale for both shows. For more information, visit www.storyhouse.com.