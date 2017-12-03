Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may have narrowly missed out on the 1987 Christmas number one spot but The Pogues' iconic festive hit Fairytale of New York is far from a failure.

In fact it's the second highest earning Christmas track when it comes to royalties, meaning The Pogues rake in around £400,000 every year in estimated royalties from the classic hit.

But according to The Mirror, the top earners are Noddy Holder and Jim Lea from Slade, whose 1973 song Merry Xmas Everybody brings them in £500,00 a year.

Mariah Carey, aka The Queen of Christmas, will reportedly earn herself £376,000 each year from All I Want For Christmas Is You.

And Wham!’s Last Christmas has earned George Michael, who wrote and produced the song, over £470,000 according to the estimates on PrezzyBox's Christmas Royalty Calculator.

The estimated annual royalty earners in full:

Merry Xmas Everybody, Slade: £500,000

Fairytale of New York, The Pogues: £400,000

All I Want For Christmas, Mariah Carey: £376,000

White Christmas, Bing Crosby: £328,000

Last Christmas, Wham!: £300,000

Wonderful Christmastime, Paul McCartney: £260,000

Mistletoe and Wine, Cliff Richard: £100,000

Stop the Cavalry, Jona Lewie: £120,000

2000 Miles, The Pretenders: £102,000

Stay Another Day, East 17: £97,000