Roberts Bakery has rounded off an incredible 18-month volunteering project to help spruce up Cotswold House in Winsford.

A four-strong team of volunteers from the Northwich-based family bakery has just completed the final maintenance works and marked the end of the programme at Cotswold House, which provides temporary accommodation for homeless women in the region.

Since 2016, kind-hearted volunteers from Roberts Bakery have given more than 50 days of their time to improve the communal spaces at Cotswold House and renovate nine bedrooms, which can each accommodate a mum and one baby.

In the final round of works Clive John from Roberts Bakery was joined by Alan Bradburn, Emma Lydon and Dawn Jenks from Roberts’ sister company The Little Treats Bakery, to paint the last bedroom, build furniture and lay laminate flooring.

Roberts Bakery also raised £1,200 to buy nine new beds for the refurbished rooms and provided brand new duvets, pillows and bedding to the tune of £300.

Lindsay Occleston, a fourth generation member of the Roberts’ family, said: “This was our biggest single volunteering project and we’ve given hundreds of man hours to help makeover Cotswold House.

“All the hard work has been worth it – the end result is fantastic and it really is a welcoming and relaxing place for mums to come.

“Thanks to everyone involved for all their hard work to help this terrific place.”

Angela Kandeh, service manager at Cotswold House, added: “The support we’ve had from Roberts Bakery to help us improve this building has been amazing.

“Our team of support workers is always busy with residents and we just don’t have the physical hours or the know-how to do this type of maintenance work.

“Roberts has helped us to transform the bedrooms and it’s given us and the young women who live with us a massive boost.

“We’re so grateful for all their help.”

Cotswold House was set up under Weaver Vale Housing Trust to provide quality supported accommodation for homeless women aged 16 and upwards.

Roberts Bakery started out in 1887 as a modest grocery store which sold freshly-baked bread to customers in its hometown of Northwich in the heart of Cheshire.

Now, more than two million loaves a week can be seen rotating in the iconic cooling towers at the front of the bakery.

The company delivers to customers throughout the north of England, North Wales and the Midlands.

For four generations, the Roberts family has continued the skilled tradition of baking fine bread, with members of the Roberts family still actively working for the business.