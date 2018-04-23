Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's shock news after Chester Race Company announced the closure of a city centre deli-bar it acquired less than eight months ago.

Ginger Wine Bar and Deli, on Northgate Street, was taken over by the racecourse on September 1, 2017, but the company says the market is now ‘saturated’.

The venue had been run by Jade Palmer and mum Sandra when it appeared to be extremely popular.

But a statement released on Friday said: “It is with regret that Chester Race Company announce the closure of Ginger Wine Bar and Deli. As of Monday 23 April, the business will cease trading and close its doors to the general public.”

Chief executive Richard Thomas commented: “Industry pressures and a saturated market have had challenging implications for Ginger and despite our best efforts, we have had to make the difficult decision to close.

"Staff members will be deployed into wider Chester Race Company restaurant roles and the business will focus efforts on the existing portfolio of eateries and bars within the group.”

Former owner Jade Palmer decided to sell up having recently married and at the time was about to go on maternity leave to have her first child.

She said of the sale: “Mum and I have been blessed beyond our wildest dreams with amazing customers, amazing staff, amazing suppliers and amazing new friends. But it’s time for me to move on and concentrate on being a mummy for now.

“I’m sad and ecstatic at the same time.”

Ginger opened in November 2015 in place of what was the Harvest Moon cafe.

Despite the closure of Ginger, the race company still seems to have an appetite for investments in the hospitality trade having recently bought the award-winning Yew Tree pub at Bunbury, near Tarporley.

The Yew Tree is the first venture outside Chester city centre following in the footsteps of 1539 Restaurant & Bar and The White Horse pub at Chester Racecourse and Commonhall St Social. A new all-year-round bar is due to open within the new entrance currently being created at the Roodee.

And the race company’s Horseradish venture runs events and weddings at Chester Town Hall .