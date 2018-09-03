Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new tropical cocktail bar is opening its doors on Watergate Street in Chester later this month.

Lono Cove takes over the premises formerly occupied by Zanzi Bar and will have a 'tropical escape' theme featuring deep greens, bamboo, brass and flowers that will 'transport your senses'.

It's run by Luke Edge and Carlo Guy, who formerly managed Red Door on St John Street, who wanted to create a cocktail bar that 'takes elements of everything we've learned over the past few years and everything Chester requires from a cocktail bar'.

Lono Cove will be an intimate bar with standing room for around 30-40 customers and featuring four booths that each seat seven people, but Luke says it's the menu that will stand them apart from all the other bars in the city.

Aiming to be environmentally friendly, many of the drinks are sourced from The Sustainable Spirit Company and will be served in pineapples, coconuts and watermelons with bamboo and biodegradable paper straws.

Luke said: "We have been approached by numerous spirit companies to use their products but we want to use quality and have rejected all approaches to date.

"Our menu will make us different and the attention to detail we will offer. Added to that the most important things in most bars - a modern and clean environment and the best air conditioning on the market.

"This is a lesson learnt as bars sometimes reject the cost of this," he explained. "There will also be well lit modern toilets with plenty of mirrors for the ladies and an industrial feel for the gents. Music on Friday and Saturday nights will be provided by Chester DJ Geezer who will be familar to many of Chester's socialites."

Lono Cove opens its doors on Friday, September 21.