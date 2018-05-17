Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular independent café is to open a second outlet in Chester city centre.

Jaunty Goat in Bridge Street is launching another coffee shop in the former Red Cross charity shop premises at 128 Northgate Street.

A sign writer has now painted the logo on the shop front.

And Jaunty Goat recently advertised for a new team member, breakfast chef and kitchen porter.

Staff at the Bridge Street coffee shop confirmed the second outlet will be up-and-running this summer but no date was given and curiously claimed it will ‘open organically’.

Jaunty Goat certainly keeps people guessing.

Originally the coffee shop was based in different Bridge Street premises but in early 2015 customers were left baffled when it suddenly shut its doors. They need not have worried as it relaunched in the May of that year in bigger and better premises, just a few doors away.

As well as operating a café, Jaunty Goat also supplies local businesses and stores with their own range of coffee and coffee machines.

The Chronicle has emailed owner Patrick White and is awaiting a response.

His twin brother Edward White and girlfriend Robyn McNally are about to launch their own café venture Chalk Coffee in the undercroft of 24 Watergate Street, Chester, which is due to open this summer.