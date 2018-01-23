Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olive Tree Brasserie has announced it is due to open a fourth site this spring.

The national award-winning restaurant company will launch the next venue in Stockton Heath, Cheshire, in March.

Dean Wilson, owner, already has properties in St Annes, Preston and Chester and said the move to the Halton and Warrington area was a ‘natural choice’ as part of his expansion plans into the wider North West.

Dean, 32, said: “Stockton Heath is somewhere I have been going for a long time – often for special meals. It’s got a great energy about it and from the research we’ve done, it’s on an upward trajectory in terms of being a great food destination, so it really was a natural choice for us.”

Olive Tree Brasserie is a modern Mediterranean restaurant serving up inspired dishes from the Greek Islands, where Dean sources almost 40% of his stock, including halloumi, olive oil and the famous Mastiha liquor.

The 110 seater restaurant will be designed akin to those existing restaurants with industrial lighting, exposed copper piping and geometric patterned tiles throughout. The new site in Stockton Heath will also feature weekly live music each Friday night, an extensively stocked wine, beer and cocktail bar, as well as a private dining room and function space.

The menu will include signature dishes such as the Olive Tree Kota (chicken breast, spinach, saffron, feta and herb rice), Pastoruma with homemade mint balsamic dressing and Souvlakis - chargrilled marinated and skewered Greek kebabs.

Dean, who develops all the dishes on the menu, recently won a national Eat Out Magazine Award over Yo! Sushi.

He added: “Our restaurants aren’t just famous for food - the atmosphere, entertainment and staff all help to give that truly rounded experience. I’m looking forward to serving that up to the wider Cheshire audience.”

For more information go to www.olivetreebrasserie.co.uk.