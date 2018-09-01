Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent pub selling mouth-watering ales from the family’s own microbrewery promises cosy nights of fun this winter.

Big Hand Alehouse in Lower Watergate Street, Chester , is now open after developing out of the Wrexham-based brewery of the same name.

However, it will operate as a standalone business with the motto ‘Think independent, drink independent’.

The company was founded by Dave Shaw along with his nephew Andy Benson – and now a third unnamed investor has come on board with the pub venture.

“It’s an uncle-nephew business,” explained Dave, who met his wife Carole on their first date in the alehouse some 24 years ago when it was called The Fat Cat. “We have been looking for a number of years and then this came up. We thought ‘We could do something very nice in there!’.

“It’s very cosy. We want to make people feel comfortable. It’s a public house, a house open to the public and just like your own house we aim to try and make it as comfortable as possible and that’s the feedback we’ve had so far.”

At any one time the alehouse will feature two or three draught beers from the Big Hand Brewing Co Ltd stable plus a range of local, national and international beers. For the non-beer drinkers – or those fancying a change – there is a decent selection of wines, spirits and gins with an emphasis on independent suppliers.

On the food front there are fish, pork and vegetarian platters for sharing as well as a cheese board, open sandwiches and delicious pies from SJ Bebbington butchers in Westminster Park .

Also attracting interest is the bagatelle table – a billiards-derived indoor table game found in traditional pubs. Apparently Chester has the only bagatelle league in the world with Big Hand Alehouse intending to enter a team.

Manager John Thomas has 20 years’ experience in the business with 10 years at Brunning and Price running venues like the Old Harkers Arms and 10 years at the Brewery Tap in Lower Watergate Street.

The Lower Watergate Street location has struggled in recent years but the team hope they can emulate the success once enjoyed during its early Fat Cat days.

It has changed hands three times in the past five years – previously opening as Linenhall in 2013 then Mockingbird Taproom in 2014 before El Sotano took over in March 2017 only to close less than a year later.