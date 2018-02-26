Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester bar is virtually unrecognisable after a £200,000 revamp and name change.

Music Hall Tap which opened for the first time two weeks ago in Music Hall Passage, off St Werburgh Street, has replaced longstanding late night venue Missoula –and it couldn't be more different to its predecessor.

The new bar which is owned by Stonegate Pub Company, offers supreme sports, live music, craft beers, fizz, shuffleboard and pool amongst its urban, funky décor – with a 'ginventory' of 14 botanicals and a delicious food menu that includes Japanese Wagyu beef burgers and sourdough pizzas.

Local bands are encouraged to try their mics at driving support for a thriving Chester music scene on Monday nights, as budding singers have the chance to be chosen as a paid act for Friday's live music night.

And manager John Barlow, who has returned to his Chester roots to run the bar, has entered Music Hall Tap in the ‘World’s Biggest Pub Quiz’ initiative – driving pubs all over the country to host a quiz between March 4 and 8 to show the fundraising efforts of pubs.

John's quiz will take place on Thursday, March 8, joining 2,000 pubs in the hope of boosting the £200,000 raised in the same 2016 and 2017 events.

And the community spirit doesn’t end there – the quiz is just the start of big weekend of fundraising in aid of MacMillan, with live bands and charity raffles taking place on Saturday March 10.