Signs reveal upmarket Italian restaurant group Pesto will soon open within a former pub on the outskirts of Chester .

The Yacht Inn on Parkgate Road, Woodbank, ceased trading in January.

It was originally built as a pub in around 1920.

Now contractors are on site refurbishing the premises ready for a launch this summer. Signs suggest the restaurant is opening next month but The Chronicle understands this has been put back until July.

This will be the 11th restaurant within the expanding Pesto group.

Pesto Italian Restaurants is the creation of company owners Neil Gatt and Sara Edwards, who recently tied the knot.

With a passion for food, they have been involved in retail hospitality since their teens, building their careers around the casual dining sector, delivering great food and hospitality at sensible prices.

“We both hate being ripped off in restaurants who charge fancy prices but don’t deliver fancy food and service,” says Neil.

“At Pesto, we aim to give our customers great value for money by producing freshly cooked food, informal but efficient service in a warm, relaxed atmosphere.”

Neil and Sara opened their first Pesto restaurant in 2006 in Manchester. A year after this they opened their second Pesto in The Great Hall, Trafford Centre. Pesto now has 10 restaurants nationwide at a variety of locations.

Existing venues include the one in The Trafford Centre; Pesto at Cabbage Hall in Tarporley , Cheshire; Pesto in Farnworth, Widnes ; Pesto at the Dibbinsdale Inn, Bromborough; Pesto at the Axe and Compass, Wolvey, Warwickshire; Pesto in Sutton Coldfield; Pesto at the Dicconson Arms in Appley Bridge outside Wigan; Pesto at the White Horse, Desford, Leicestershire; Pesto at the Davenport Arms in Marton outside Macclesfield and Pesto at the Peacock in Oakerthorpe, Alfreton.