Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year marks the 10th year of the inaugural restaurant within the restaurant group of Chester Race Company.

To commemorate a decade serving Chester and the local community, 1539 Restaurant & Bar are celebrating the occasion by inviting their loyal customers to join them in an evening of indulgence on Friday, May 4.

Great British Menu finalist and Chef Patron of The French, Adam Reid, has devised a six course tasting menu for patrons to enjoy during what is set to be an evening of high quality food, drink and unforgettable service.

Originally devised to serve racegoers a premium hospitality offering, 1539 Restaurant & Bar was Chester Race Company’s first 365 day venture.

Over the past 10 years it has established itself as the place to be throughout the year.

1539 Restaurant & Bar is the flagship venue of Chester Race Company’s growing portfolio of eateries and bars in Cheshire.

Following the opening of the restaurant in 2008, the Race Company opened The White Horse, an on course pub in Easter 2014.

Commonhall St Social and Ginger, both in Chester city centre, followed and most recently, The Yew Tree in Bunbury opened its doors to Cheshire residents.

The 10 year anniversary is a notable milestone and the team felt it important to mark the achievement with an evening that celebrated the both the Restaurant and the some of the long standing relationships with loyal customers and suppliers.

Adam Reid took over The French at the iconic Midland Hotel in Manchester from Simon Rogan in November 2016, transforming the restaurant and making it more accessible, with friendly service and less-formal menu.

Born and bred in Manchester, Adam started his career at the city’s Bridgewater Hall before gaining experience at the Michelin-starred, Simon Radley’s at the Chester Grosvenor.

Since then, Adam has gone on to represent the North West on the Great British Menu, serving the unforgettable Golden Empire as the dessert course.

During his time at The Chester Grosvenor, Adam worked with 1539 Restaurant & Bars General Manager, Andre Sievers.

Andre has managed the 1539 since its £500,000 refurbishment in 2014, after over 25 years, working in a number of 5 star hotel & restaurants around the UK and overseas.

Andre commented: “I am pleased to be recognising the 10 year milestone through this collaboration with Adam.

“It has been fantastic to work with him again and I hope our guests will enjoy the evening as much as we will.”

The evening is the start of a series of events in 2018, set to elevate the offering in the Restaurant in line with the current trend of inviting talents to showcase their skills for an exclusive experience.

On the night, guests will be welcomed by the stunning vocal talents of Belle Voci.

The duo performed a series of events in the restaurant in 2017 and will be returning after making the finals of ITV’s The Voice.

Sophie for Belle Voci said: “We are absolutely delighted to be returning to perform at 1539 Restaurant & Bar.

“We performed there a few times before our incredible experience on ITV’s The Voice, and have always loved the atmosphere there.

“As Chester girls, it’s really lovely to go back to our roots and perform to audiences that really supported us throughout the competition.”

The banquet will also mark the start of the Chester racing season and the Boodles May Festival the following week (9-11 May).

Tickets can be pre-booked and are priced at £85 for six courses, including a drink on arrival.

For tickets call 01244 304 611 or email info@restaurant1539.co.uk.