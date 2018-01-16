Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Grosvenor has closed its all-day dining restaurant La Brasserie for a four-week period while an extensive £350,000 refurbishment is completed – and it is set to include the city centre’s only Champagne bar.

Chester ’s only five-star hotel is set to enhance its existing offer with a menu overhaul, as well as launching an extravagant Champagne bar which will stock an enviable selection of Champagnes, spirits and cocktails.

The plans, set to be unveiled in early February, include sumptuous art-deco inspired interiors and a show-stopping brass and quartz Champagne bar, creating the ultimate destination for every occasion, whether it’s a casual drink or the perfect evening with friends and family.

General manager of The Chester Grosvenor Richard Grove commented: “With its fantastic location and views of the much admired Eastgate Clock, La Brasserie is a destination restaurant, enjoyed by many.

“We believe that our new plans will go above and beyond people’s expectations and we are more than excited to re-open our doors to not only our existing and loyal guests, but new ones too.

“We saw a gap in the market for a luxurious, city-centre Champagne bar and felt that La Brasserie was the perfect location to offer something really special to Chester. “We’ve had these plans in the pipeline for quite a while so it’s great to see them finally coming to fruition.

“2018 is going to be a very exciting year indeed.”

As well as the Champagne bar, 2 AA Rosette La Brasserie is also receiving a revived menu, using a host of local and international ingredients, expertly developed by Michelin-starred chef Simon Radley and his brigade.

La Brasserie will re-open on February 1.

For more information, visit www.chestergrosvenor.com/dining/chester-brasserie .