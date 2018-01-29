Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will this week bid 'adiós' to a Spanish tapas bar that first opened its doors less than a year ago.

El Sotano was opened on Lower Watergate Street last March by Roland Thomas, who has been running a catering business in St Asaph for more than 25 years.

Mr Thomas had originally hoped the bar would enjoy as much success as it did in its heyday as The Fat Cat, but now he has confirmed that El Sotano will cease trading on January 31 – which he said was 'not an easy decision' to make.

He told The Chronicle: "We have decided to close El Sotano. It has not been an easy decision because we have loved the time that we have been there, made some great friends and had the privilege of working with some great people.

"Unfortunately we have had to prioritise on what arms of our company are flourishing and which ones are not. We made the decision that El Sotano needs a lot more time before it will achieve what we want out of it, hence the closure.

"We can now continue to grow with our existing business."

The venue has changed hands three times in the past five years – previously opening as Linenhall in 2013 then Mockingbird Taproom in 2014 before El Sotano took over in March 2017.

The Fat Cat bar occupied the venue for more than 20 years and was hugely popular with city revellers.