Taco Bell has applied to take over Chester's vacant Steak & Shake premises on Frodsham Street.

We reported yesterday that the American fast food Tex Mex chain is advertising for jobs in their new Chester branch, and now we can reveal that the company have made an application to Chester West and Cheshire Council's licencing department to change the layout of the shop's premises.

Chester's branch of the Steak & Shake chain which specialised in gourmet burgers, closed last month after less than two years in business.

Taco Bell has now applied for 'a minor variation to the existing premises licence to change the layout of the premises as per the plan submitted to the licensing authority'.

The consultation process for the application ends on September 25.