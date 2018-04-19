Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub in Chester is calling for local football fanatics to take part in a pub quiz like no other with a totally ‘unbelievable' prize.

The Oaklands Hotel on Hoole Road is inviting fans to take part in one of its footy-themed quizzes which take place every Sunday. The winner will bag themselves a £5,000 cash prize – as well as the chance to meet footballing legend Chris Kamara, also known as ‘Kammy’.

Teams from around the UK will take part in a series of quiz heats, with the winning teams going forward to the regional heats which will take place in May.

The winners of the regional heats will then go forward to the grand final on Saturday, June 2 in Nuneaton, which will be hosted by Chris Kamara – but there will only be one team who will walk away with the £5,000 cash prize.

General manager at the Oaklands Hotel Michelle Bentley said: “There’s a lot of love for the beautiful game here in Chester so I’ll be interested to see how well our guests perform in the quiz.

“We’re offering local teams the chance to win an unbelievable footy prize, so we’re confident places will fill up fast – we can’t wait to put our local football fans to the test!”

Made famous for his lively personality as a football pundit, Chris Kamara is celebrating the summer of sport with Greene King pubs across the country, kicking off with the ultimate sports quiz.

He said: “People can often talk the talk when it comes to football but I am keen to put the nation’s knowledge to the test to find the UK’s biggest football fans!

“I want to encourage groups of friends across the country to come together for some footy fun and sporting banter – it’s going to be unbelievable!”

To take part in the Chester competition, locals simply need to visit Oaklands Hotel with their team name and contact details. Terms and conditions can be found at www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/football-2018/weekly-sports-quiz .

The winning teams from each regional heat will need to be available on Saturday, June 2 to take part in the grand final with Chris Kamara.