Staff from a quirky cocktail bar and restaurant in Chester city centre say they are 'devastated' to close its doors.

The Sandy Box on Cuppin Street prided itself on its unique selection of bespoke tiki cocktails and eclectic food, and scored an impressive 86% of 'Excellent' reviews on TripAdvisor.

The Hawaiian and Caribbean-themed venue, which offered tasty eats including The Kahuna Burger and miso and dumplings, was described by customers as 'outstanding' and 'the best bar in Chester' so there was much disappointment when staff posted on Facebook that they were closing.

The post read: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce The Sandy Box has permanently closed its doors. We’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of our customers and regulars for your support. Mahalo.

"Thank you for your lovely comments we’re as devastated as you all! We hope to see you all around Chester for a nice rum or seven."

Staff gave no clue as to why the bar has closed so suddenly, after receiving regular top class feedback from customers.

One person wrote on TripAdvisor: "Amazingly beautiful food! Mac n cheese balls were fab and cocktails were so nice. The staff are absolutely lovely, thank you so much for making our visit so special."

And another described it as 'a gem of a find' and one even said they were tempted 'not to leave a positive review - just to keep this place a little bit secret!"