A new cocktail bar could be shaking up the scene if granted permission in a city centre street known for upmarket venues.

VG Bars Ltd has lodged a change-of-use planning application to transform retail premises in Watergate Street into a bar/restaurant.

The company wants to open an outlet of The Boston Shakers in a unit once occupied by Toycraft which has now down-sized but still operates next door.

Existing cocktail bars in the street include Liquor & Co, Craft & Co, Kuckoo and Prohibition.

A document accompanying the plans states: “The Boston Shakers is a local business, which was established in 2012. The business, which started out selling lemonade, now specialises in high output cocktails and has up until now, provided pop-up bar services at local events such as wedding receptions, corporate events and festivals across Cheshire and further afield in the UK.

“The business represents a growing new starter company fronted by successful entrepreneurs who are now seeking a permanent location within the city centre. One of the business directors has had a Cheshire West and Chester personal alcohol licence for over five years.

“The Boston Shakers is a responsible business, which is well used to busy festival environments and will support and uphold the Purple Flag status which has been granted to Chester city centre for its flourishing and safe evening economy.

“The unit will provide specialist drinks and a selection of traditional bar food and British-style ‘tapas’. The proposed floor plan shows how the unit will he fitted out to provide an area for eating and drinking, a bar and kitchen and lavatories and back-of-house accommodation at the rear.”

The document says the bar would be open between 11am and 1am Sundays to Thursdays and between 11am and 2am Fridays and Saturdays.

It adds: “There are no residential neighbours adjacent to the site. The Row above the unit comprises a bar, Liquor and Co, and a restaurant, Olive Tree Brasserie. Elsewhere the street already includes some evening activities such as Fiesta Havana, Kuckoo and Prohibition.

“The proposed restaurant will be similar in terms of activities and noise impact as these existing businesses.”