Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley was filming in secret at trendy Chester bar Oddfellows on Tuesday night (February 6).

Staff at the Lower Bridge Street premises confirmed filming was taking place but would not reveal the name of the show.

Shooting of the seventh series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire has begun but Tanya is believed to have been the only star at the venue so it’s unclear if she was working on another production.

Film crews are believed to have been in residence from Tuesday afternoon until late into the evening when the front doors were shut to the public.

Male and female extras, dressed up to the nines, began to leave around 10pm.

Tanya, the wife of footballer Phil Bardsley, was escorted into a waiting taxi at the rear of the premises about 10.20pm. She was beaming and appeared to be in a good mood but did not wish to talk about the project.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire have been to Oddfellows before.

The glamorous WAGs, including Tanya, enjoyed summer lunch on the roof terrace and filmed in the upstairs ‘Grown Up Bar’ in episode six, which aired back in 2015.

Also present were Magali Gorre, Dawn Ward, beauty salon owner Ampika Pickston, ‘domestic goddess’ Lauren Simon and Leanne Brown.

Meanwhile, Leanne has put her sprawling mega-mansion up on the market amid rumours that she won’t be rejoining her fellow housewives for the latest series of the ITVBe hit show.

But if you want to live like Cheshire royalty you’ll need deep pockets as the five-bedroom Mobberley mansion is on the market for a staggering £4,750,000 with Benson Bunch estate agents.

Leanne, 40, and her family moved into the far-from-humble abode on Pavement Lane back in 2016.

Spanning an incredible 11,000 square feet, the gated property is shrouded in privacy, with spacious grounds and a paddock with potential for stabling.

It features a huge swimming pool, as well as a large open-plan living room, overlooked by glass panelling from the floor above. The property also boasts plush silver carpets throughout, with life-size mirrored nude statues in one of the living rooms.

The mansion house was first listed for a whopping £5,950,000 back in 2016, and has racked up hundreds of thousands of views since it was first listed on property website Zoopla.