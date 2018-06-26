Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weeks after his nostalgic performance in his native Delamere, Gary Barlow has announced he will be back in Cheshire this autumn as part of his new book tour.

The Frodsham-born pop icon will be at Thornton Manor on the Wirral on Tuesday, October 2 for a question and answer session with fans ahead of the release of his new memoir A Better Me.

The book, a follow-up to 2006's My Take, will look back at the 47-year-old's life and delve into issues such as weight, stress and depression and as well as describing his journey back to professional success.

And he'll also talk about the reformation of Take That, being a judge on The X Factor and Let it Shine, as well as his career and work balance.

Tickets for the question and answer session cost £25 and will go on sale on July 2 - they will also include a signed copy of A Better Me.

On the night, 10 lucky winners will get the chance to meet Gary after the event for a photograph.

Gates open at 4pm and the event begins at 7pm.

Tickets are available here