The impressive line-up of bands taking part in this season’s free Live and Local Festival in Northwich on Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20, has been announced.

This completely free festival, being held at the multi award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich, is designed to coincide with celebrations for the Royal Wedding and the FA Cup Final.

The festival will feature acts such as Mal Dino, Codswallop, Paul Parish, Chris Tavener and George Borowski.

There will also be an open stage with Eddie Ogle and his musical friends.

The bands, all of whom are Cheshire locals or from the North West, are:

Codswallop – playing from their latest album, the band will be kicking off the day in style.

Mal Dino - a singer songwriter whose lyrics and guitar work bring to life tales of the ordinary and extraordinary.

Almaz – a band that brings together the winning combination of velvet vocals and smooth and seemless guitar.

Paul Parish – Northwich-based singer songwriter whose accessible lyrics and uncanny talent for finding a hook create a ‘feel good’ vibe.

Daniel Woods – ever popular on the North West music scene, with his soft guitar and angelic tones, Dan delivers some iconic tunes in the style of Neil Young.

Chris Tavener – a rising star, this witty, satirical songwriter’s music is infused with comedy, folk and satire.

George Borowski and Mora – Having played throughout the world, George is joined at his festival by Mora for music that will electrify.

The Dukes – local legend Frank Quilty will play his distinctive guitar and vocals to popular songs and tunes.

Phil Golub – a unique singer and songwriter, Phil’s original songs have edge and total commitment.

Bitter and Twisted – an eclectic and exciting mix of quality folk, jazz and blues.

Both days of this festival will start at noon and feature live music throughout the day as well as a range of stalls, children’s activities and coverage of both the royal wedding and the FA Cup Final on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the free entertainment will move into the Thompson Suite located in the Museum, until 11pm.

Many of the weekend’s free craft events will be themed to reflect the wedding and one of the country’s biggest football match.

For instance, there will be crown and tiara-making, and a football-themed ‘tug of war’.

The Museum Café will also be joining in the celebrations serving Meghan Milkshakes and Ginger Lattes.

The Live and Local festival has been organised by Northwich resident and music promoter Iain Stead from Mack’s Music Promotions.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “This is going to be a stylish and wonderful event that promises to be tremendous fun whether you are a child or an adult.

“I am delighted with the thought and creativity that has gone into creating this alternative music festival and applaud the Museum and local organisers who have made this possible.”

Parking will be clearly sign-posted and there will be free access to the industrially-themed play area, shop, café and butterfly garden.