A new youth theatre group will be launched in Tarvin on Monday, June 4, with a free taster session at Tarvin Community Centre, thanks to funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

The group will be open to all budding thespians aged seven to 13 who want to develop their creativity and drama skills.

Tarvin Youth Theatre is being launched by the team behind Minerva Youth Theatre who already run successful groups in Chester and Malpas.

Steph Meskell-Brocken the Artistic Director said: “We were fortunate enough earlier this year to receive funding from the Big Lottery Fund via their Awards for All stream that will be helping us throughout the next 12 months to develop a broad range of activity in rural and semi-rural settings in Cheshire West.

“Our new Tarvin Youth Theatre is the first of these and we look forward to bringing more high-quality arts and cultural activity to the doorsteps of people across the borough.”

Minerva Youth Theatre focuses on building self-esteem and confidence, creating new and contemporary performance and enabling young people to explore how the arts can help them make an impact on their community.

Hollie Wimpenny the Youth Theatre Manager added: “Drama is a great hobby, I started when I was young, and my parents saw a huge difference in me.

“I was a very shy person and being part of a drama group enabled me to come out of my shell.

“I am really looking forward to bringing a weekly youth theatre group to Tarvin, engaging more young people in the arts.”

The first session of the youth theatre group is on Monday, June 4 5-7pm at Tarvin Community Centre and is a free taster.

To register your interest email youththeatre@minervaarts.com or for more information visit www.minervaarts.com.