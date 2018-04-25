Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port Round Table has announced Mark Howard as its chairman for 2018-19.

Mark Howard has taken over from Mark Rowlands and is looking forward to working with members to introduce a range of new social activities and further support the community through fundraising events.

Ellesmere Port Round Table was established in 1955 but sadly closed in 2002; in 2017 the table was re-opened after a number of local men got together feeling that a Round Table in the town was much needed by the community.

The table offers a place for men from all walks of life to simply have a laugh and discover a world of new activities while meeting like-minded individuals.

The table’s key events include their annual Santa float each year which raised £6,500 for local good causes in December as well as a number social activities.

Mr Howard said: “It’s an exciting time to be part of Ellesmere Port Round Table as it is an organisation which is growing and giving more men in Ellesmere Port and the surrounding areas the chance to embrace life to the full.

“I am looking forward to bringing something new to the table, which will give existing and new members the chance to simply have fun and build long-lasting friendships.”

For more information about Round Table, please visit Ellesmere Port Round Table’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/ellesmereportroundtable or call Mark Howard on 07811146073.